Shipley apologizes to fans, former players

Clemson’s home win streak was snapped Saturday afternoon in Death Valley as the Tigers fell to South Carolina 31-30.

Following the game Will Shipley spoke to the media, and handled everything with class.

When asked about the end of the 40 game home streak the Tiger running back made an apology.

“I apologize to all of the fans, all of the guys that came before us that allowed us to carry on that streak for a little while. I just apologize there,” said Shipley.

The vocal leader did had another outstanding performance. He ran the ball 15 times for 132 yards and one touchdown.