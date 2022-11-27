Swinney asked how Klubnik has been doing in practice, developing

During Dabo Swinney’s ACC Championship Game zoom press conference on Sunday, Clemson’s head coach was asked how Cade Klubnik has been doing in practice and developing throughout this season.

“He’s doing good,” Swinney said of the true freshman quarterback. “Doing really good.”

Klubnik has completed 11 of 22 passes for 98 yards across the eight games he’s played in this season, throwing one touchdown pass with one interception. The former five-star prospect from Austin, Texas, has also rushed for 58 yards on 15 attempts.

Klubnik’s most recent game action came vs. Miami on Nov. 19, when he completed each of his two passes for 13 yards and rushed twice for 20 yards. He played two snaps in relief of DJ Uiagalelei at Notre Dame on Nov. 5 after replacing Uiagalelei in the third quarter vs. Syracuse on Oct. 22, when he completed 2 of 4 passes for 19 yards and rushed six times for 15 yards, becoming the first backup quarterback to engineer a fourth-quarter comeback win for Clemson since 2018 (Chase Brice vs. Syracuse)

