Tigers fall in latest AP Poll

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 13, the final week of the regular season.

Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) dropped to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 after its 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll.

Saturday’s loss ended the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak, which dated to 2016, as well as snapped their seven-game winning streak against South Carolina.

Clemson ran for 237 yards but committed three turnovers, including one with 2:09 to play, in the loss. Defensively, the Tigers had 11 tackles for loss and three sacks and only 54 yards rushing on 31 carries, but allowed 360 yards through the air.

With the regular season now complete, Atlantic Division champion Clemson will face Coastal Division champion North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll following Week 13 of the season below:

