Football

Tigers fall in latest AP Poll

By November 27, 2022 1:50 pm

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 13, the final week of the regular season.

Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) dropped to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 after its 31-30 loss to South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll.

Saturday’s loss ended the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak, which dated to 2016, as well as snapped their seven-game winning streak against South Carolina.

Clemson ran for 237 yards but committed three turnovers, including one with 2:09 to play, in the loss. Defensively, the Tigers had 11 tackles for loss and three sacks and only 54 yards rushing on 31 carries, but allowed 360 yards through the air.

With the regular season now complete, Atlantic Division champion Clemson will face Coastal Division champion North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll following Week 13 of the season below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Georgia (12-0)

SEC
vs Georgia Tech W 37-14
 1,570 (58)
2
Michigan (12-0)

Big Ten
1
@ Ohio State W 45-23
 1,516 (5)
3
TCU (12-0)

Big 12
1
vs Iowa State W 62-14
 1,449
4
USC (11-1)

Pac-12
1
vs Notre Dame W 38-27
 1,382
5
Ohio State (11-1)

Big Ten
3
vs Michigan L 45-23
 1,313
6
Alabama (10-2)

SEC
2
vs Auburn W 49-27
 1,243
7
Tennessee (10-2)

SEC
2
@ Vanderbilt W 56-0
 1,195
8
Penn State (10-2)

Big Ten
3
vs Michigan State W 35-16
 1,131
9
Washington (10-2)

Pac-12
3
@ Washington State W 51-33
 1,048
10
Clemson (10-2)

ACC
3
vs South Carolina L 31-30
 928
11
LSU (9-3)

SEC
5
@ Texas A&M L 38-23
 874
12
Utah (9-3)

Pac-12
2
@ Colorado W 63-21
 849
13

Big 12
2
vs Kansas W 47-27
 815
14

ACC
2
vs Florida W 45-38
 730
15
Oregon (9-3)

Pac-12
5
@ Oregon State L 38-34
 701
16

Pac-12
6
vs Oregon W 38-34
 662
17
UCLA (9-3)

Pac-12
@ California W 35-28
 618
18
Tulane (10-2)

American Athletic
1
@ Cincinnati W 27-24
 551
19
Notre Dame (8-4)

IA Independents
6
@ USC L 38-27
 384
20

SEC
@ Clemson W 31-30
 358
21
Texas (8-4)

Big 12
3
vs Baylor W 38-27
 316
22
UCF (9-3)

American Athletic
3
@ South Florida W 46-39
 170
23
UTSA (10-2)

Conference USA
vs UTEP W 34-31
 145
24

ACC
6
vs North Carolina State L 30-27
 114
25

SEC
@ Ole Miss W 24-22
 99
Others receiving votes:

Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno State 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

