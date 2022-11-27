Trevor Lawrence's heroics lead to Jaguars win

With his starting running back out for the game, Trevor Lawrence took it upon himself to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Jacksonville.
Down seven points with two minutes to go in the game, Lawrence led the team down the field on a massive touchdown drive, ending with a 10-yard touchdown throw to Marvin Jones Jr.
Jacksonville then elected to go for two and the win. Lawrence hit Zay Jones on a short out route to pick up the conversion.
It was arguably Lawrence’s most impressive drive as a pro.
The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick finished the game 29-of-37 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
This game-winning drive by @TrevorLawrencee was impeccable. #BALvsJAX pic.twitter.com/DSwZGreqsb
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022
Trevor Lawrence vs the Ravens:
🔹 29/37
🔹 321 yards
🔹 3 TDs
🔹 129.8 passer rating
🔹 W pic.twitter.com/AnRQwdHQyW
— PFF (@PFF) November 27, 2022
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images