Trotter's performance shines despite crushing loss to South Carolina

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was an integral part of Clemson’s linebacker corps on Saturday despite a crushing 31-30 loss for the Tigers at home versus the Gamecocks. Despite the upset by the Gamecocks, Trotter had an impressive performance of eight tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot, 230-pounder also acquired a career-first pick-six to strike first against the Gamecocks. After Clemson narrowly escaped its first possession without a pick-six, South Carolina’s quarterback Spencer Rattler threw one on the very next play. The interception was thrown right into the arms of Trotter, who returned the interception for 35 yards in the early stages of the first quarter, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

The dominant performance for Trotter carried over throughout the first half, as he left the half with three tackles, one pass breakup and the interception.

Despite the turbulent second half for the Tigers, Trotter continued to produce big plays. In the early stages of the fourth quarter, the North Carolina native sacked Rattler for a 1-yard loss on the play.

The sophomore came into the game versus the Gamecocks riding high on confidence following an impressive performance against Miami last Saturday. Trotter recorded a team-high nine tackles, a sack and a pass breakup against the Hurricanes, which led him to attaining the honors of defensive player of the game. Much of that momentum carried over for the linebacker, who in the late stages of the season, has proven to be an integral part of Clemson’s defense.

Even with a loss that featured errors on both sides of the ball, Trotter was one of the consistent forces of Clemson’s defense on Saturday.