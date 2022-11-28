Clemson DT shares whether he’s come to a decision on next season

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the ACC Championship in Charlotte this weekend. With just two games left to play in the season, the redshirt junior shared where he’s at in deciding whether he will return next season or declare for the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder has showcased consistent performances throughout the season, helping build his NFL draft stock.

When asked about what’s to come after this season, Orhorhoro shared that he’s focusing on the moment, and the decision on whether to stay or go is still yet to come.

“I’m undecided about what I’m going to do,” he said.

The veteran also added that the decisions of his fellow linemen are still up in the air at this point as well.

“We’re still focused on this season, we still have some games left to play,” he said. “We’ll just be in the now right now.”

