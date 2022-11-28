Clemson gets commitment from nation's best

The Clemson football program picked up a new verbal commitment on Monday.

Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.) kicker Nolan Hauser announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Hauser is considered to be the No. 1 kicker in the nation for the class of 2024 by Chris Sailer Kicking.

He received a full scholarship offer from Clemson earlier this month and returned to campus last Saturday.

Hauser becomes the second commitment in Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class, joining Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin.

Hauser also held offers from Maryland, NC State and North Carolina.

Both of his parents played sports at Clemson, and his sister is currently on the Tigers’ women’s soccer team.

