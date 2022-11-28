Clemson rival losing coordinator

Clemson’s in-state rival is losing a coordinator.

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is reportedly leaving the program to join Matt Rhule at Nebraska as its new offensive coordinator.

Satterfield spent a lot of his coaching career with Rhule before taking the job at South Carolina. He has had the Gamecocks’ offense rolling the last few weeks. Losing Satterfield leaves a big vacancy for the Gamecocks to fill on their offensive coaching staff.

Before coming to Columbia in 2021, Satterfield spent the prior three years working under Rhule, first as the director of recruiting at Baylor in 2018, then as the Bears’ tight ends coach in 2019 before spending the 2020 season as the assistant offensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers.

From 2013-15, Satterfield was the offensive coordinator at Temple under Rhule.

As @PeteThamel reported, @GamecockFB OC Marcus Satterfield told me this morning he’s accepted a job to go with Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s OC. Rhule and Satterfield worked together at Temple and Baylor. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 28, 2022

Sources: Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new offensive coordinator. Satterfield worked with Matt Rhule at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers. South Carolina’s offense scored 94 points in wins over Tennessee and Clemson. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

–Photo courtesy USA Today Sports Images

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store. Deals will run through midnight Monday.

Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.

Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football

Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card

Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster

Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball

Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster

Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!