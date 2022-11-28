Clemson’s defense made a way in first half but couldn't hold on in loss to Gamecocks

Wes Goodwin’s defense came away with a huge first half but couldn’t carry it over to hold onto the win in the second half, losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the first time since 2013 and snapping the nation’s longest active winning streak at home by a score of 31-30.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. got the ball rolling for the Tigers early in the first half with a clutch interception grab – the second of his career — on the 35 which he ran in for the first pick-6 of his career.

Trotter’s pick-6 sparked a big performance for Clemson’s defense, which accounted for almost half of the Tigers’ points on the board in the first half of play. Shortly after the pick-6 that gave Clemson the early lead, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was able to track down Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler for the Tigers’ first sack of the day which also happened to be in the end zone, resulting in a safety.

Defensive end K.J. Henry/linebacker Wade Woodaz and Trotter both sacked Rattler for Clemson’s second and third sacks of the day in the third and fourth quarters respectively. The sacks were just the 10, 11th and 12th sacks sustained by Rattler this season for South Carolina.

In total, Clemson’s defense recorded 67 tackles (11 for a loss), five quarterback hurries, three sacks, two pass breakups and two interceptions despite falling victim to the Gamecocks in Death Valley.

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store. Deals will run through midnight Monday.

Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.

Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football

Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card

Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster

Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball

Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster

Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!