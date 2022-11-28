NFL Tiger has surgery, could miss rest of season

A former Clemson defender in the NFL had knee surgery Monday and could miss the rest of the season.

Former Tiger and current Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. had surgery for a meniscus injury, according to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who said there’s a chance he misses the remainder of the season but could possibly return in January.

Whether or not Booth is out for the season won’t be clear until after surgery.

“As many people know, when you have those, you really don’t know until you go in whether it’s gonna be a repair or potentially something small enough to just clean up and hopefully have him available,” O’Connell said. “… It’s either going to be something that potentially ends his season or something that we’d be looking to hopefully have him back at some point in January.”

Booth tallied 12 tackles over the two weeks prior to missing the Vikings’ game against the New England Patriots last Thursday.

The 2021 first-team All-ACC selection was picked by the Vikings in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell says Andrew Booth Jr. had a procedure done on his meniscus earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ZsRkz1MAQ4 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 28, 2022

