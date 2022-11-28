Tee Higgins' big game helps Cincy get the W

As has been the case for most of the year, Tee Higgins came up big for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans.

The former Clemson wide receiver was the focal point of the Bengals’ passing game, finishing with seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals won the game, 20-16, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Higgins’ touchdown early in the fourth quarter proved to be the game winner.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images