Goodwin senses Clemson's players want to 'make things right' this week

As strange as it sounds heading into a championship game, it’s not crazy to wonder whether or not motivation will be an issue for Clemson following another loss.

Unlike a lot of other teams, the Tigers will play another game this week. Clemson is back in the ACC championship game after a one-year absence. The Tigers will take on Coastal Division champ North Carolina in Charlotte on Saturday.

But the Tigers already know, regardless of what happens this weekend, they’re not going back to the College Football Playoff, marking the first time since the playoff era began in 2014 that Clemson has missed out on it in consecutive seasons.

That reality was cemented last week when Clemson coughed up leads of 14-0, 23-14 and 30-21 in a one-point loss to its archrival, South Carolina. The setback also snapped the Tigers’ seven-game winning streak in the series as well as their 40-game home winning streak dating back to 2016.

As expected, it wasn’t the most cheerful mood inside Clemson’s football facilities Sunday. But defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin said he didn’t sense deflation based on what he saw from the players Sunday.

In fact, Goodwin said he got the opposite vibe in his latest interaction with the team.

“They came in with the right mindset (Sunday),” Goodwin said of the players. “Obviously disappointed from Saturday, but seeing guys throughout the building, they know the challenge of the week and the opportunity and the experience. Looking forward to a great week of practice, getting back on the field, being able to flush it and going to make things right this week.”

Clemson will be looking for its seventh conference crown in the last eight years against a UNC team that lost its last two games of the regular season. But the Tar Heels, equipped with an offense ranked in the top 15 nationally in total yards and passing yards, are more than capable if the Tigers don’t take them seriously.

Goodwin said he doesn’t think that will be a problem.

“A tremendous opportunity,” Goodwin said. “Most people coach and play this game for a long time and never get an opportunity to be involved in these championship games, so (our players) know the importance of that. Winning the ACC is one of our goals, and that’s the next goal presented to us.”

