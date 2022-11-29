Tigers take a fall in ESPN's latest power rankings

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 13, the final week of the regular season.

Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) fell to No. 12 in the new power rankings following its 31-30 loss to South Carolina (now No. 20 in ESPN’s power rankings) on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s power rankings after Week 12.

“It is safe to say this is not the way the Tigers envisioned closing out the regular season — with their first home loss since 2016 to rival South Carolina 31-30, essentially eliminating them from the College Football Playoff for the second straight year,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote. “Once again DJ Uiagalelei was ineffective, completing just 28% of his passes, the worst completion percentage in any game of his career with at least five pass attempts. Clemson had three turnovers in all, including a critical fumble on a punt return late in the game. The loss broke a 40-game home winning streak and a seven-game winning streak over its in-state rivals.”

The top four in ESPN’s updated power rankings feature Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Southern Cal, respectively. Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Washington and Utah round out the top 10, in that order.

Florida State remains the second-highest ranked ACC team in ESPN’s power rankings after its win over Florida, moving up from No. 16 to No. 13, one spot behind Clemson. North Carolina dropped from No. 18 to No. 22 after its loss to NC State on Friday.

The Tigers and Tar Heels are set to play in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Dec. 3. The game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store. Deals will run through midnight Monday.

Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.

Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football

Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card

Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster

Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball

Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster

Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!