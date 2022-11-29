What They Are Saying: Lawrence's big game

What They Are Saying: Lawrence's big game

Football

What They Are Saying: Lawrence's big game

By November 29, 2022 8:55 am

By |

After a massive performance on Sunday, that included a game-winning drive with the clock running out, let’s take a look at what folks are saying about former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a big-time win vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Don’t miss Cyber Week Deals at Dear Old Clemson’s online store.  Deals will run through midnight Monday. 

  • Footballs signed by the Clemson 2022 class discounted by 30%.
  • Free Avengers unsigned poster with the purchase of a signed Avengers football
  • Free signed Myles Murphy 8 by 10 picture with the purchase of Myles Murphy signed card
  • Free 2022 class unsigned poster with purchase of signed Avengers poster
  • Free #Team 4 unsigned poster with purchase of any signed softball
  • Free unsigned Valerie Cagle card with purchase of any signed softball poster
  • Free unsigned Bakich to Omaha poster with purchase of any signed baseball

Do your part to help support Clemson student-athletes!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home