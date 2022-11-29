What They Are Saying: Lawrence's big game

After a massive performance on Sunday, that included a game-winning drive with the clock running out, let’s take a look at what folks are saying about former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a big-time win vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Trevor Lawrence was Jagging off on that final drive. pic.twitter.com/5fkHouIapm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2022

"I'm the same guy. I've always been this guy." — Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/9bSg0Qa11Y — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 27, 2022

TREVOR LAWRENCE IS A FRANCHISE QB STOP DOUBTING HIM — Brett James (@thebrettjames1) November 27, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

