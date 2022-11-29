What They Are Saying: Lawrence's big game

After a massive performance on Sunday, that included a game-winning drive with the clock running out, let’s take a look at what folks are saying about former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a big-time win vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
TREVOR LAWRENCE CALLED GAME.https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB pic.twitter.com/8V5czECfWE
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 27, 2022
Have a day, king.@Trevorlawrencee | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/FHp4DlbAXF
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 27, 2022
Trevor Lawrence was Jagging off on that final drive. pic.twitter.com/5fkHouIapm
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2022
"I'm the same guy. I've always been this guy." — Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/9bSg0Qa11Y
— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 27, 2022
Freaking 🧅 pic.twitter.com/fKXljah9Xa
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 27, 2022
This game-winning drive by @TrevorLawrencee was impeccable. #BALvsJAX pic.twitter.com/DSwZGreqsb
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022
.@Trevorlawrencee hits @MycHasty on the wheel route for SIX!#BALvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/dmBgX5pK7r
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 27, 2022
Found a way to win.@Trevorlawrencee | #BALvsJAX pic.twitter.com/ISh5kmQXUo
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 27, 2022
TREVOR LAWRENCE IS A FRANCHISE QB STOP DOUBTING HIM
— Brett James (@thebrettjames1) November 27, 2022
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
