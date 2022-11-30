Alabama RB details Clemson official visit, says Tigers ‘at the top’

A talented running back prospect from Alabama returned to Tiger Town as an official visitor this past weekend.

After unofficially visiting Clemson for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22, when he picked up an offer from the Tigers, Jamarius Haynes of Handley High School (Roanoke, Ala.) came back to campus for his official visit last weekend.

“I enjoyed everything,” Haynes said in an interview with The Clemson Insider about his official visit. “It was a great visit all around. Even the hotel they put us in was great, too.”

Haynes made the trip to Clemson with his parents, little brother and little cousin.

“They enjoyed it a lot,” he said. “My little brother didn’t want to leave.”

Haynes’ player host during the weekend was Clemson running back and fellow Alabama native Domonique Thomas.

“It was nice, man,” Haynes said of hanging out with Thomas. “He was showing me around. We went out into the town, around town for a little while.”

The best part of the weekend for Haynes was going to Dabo Swinney’s house for dinner Saturday evening, when he was able to be around other recruits and current Clemson players as well as coaches and their families.

“Really just interact with everybody, all the other guys that were on official visits and coaches and their wives and families,” Haynes said of the official visit highlight. “You just got to sit around and meet them and talk to them, get closer with them.”

Haynes (6-0, 180) feels his relationship with Clemson’s staff “definitely” got stronger over the weekend, and said the overall message conveyed by the coaches to him was “you can’t go wrong with going to a place like Clemson.”

Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller traveled to see Haynes play in his Class 4A second-round playoff game against T.R. Miller (Brewton, Ala.) on Nov. 11 – when Haynes put on a show, rushing for 231 yards and scoring four touchdowns in a 27-14 win.

As for what he heard from Spiller during last weekend’s visit, Haynes said “he was just telling me that he likes me a lot.”

“He said he thinks I can fit in with the team because I’m a laid-back type of person,” Haynes added. “But he said he feels like I can fit in with the team a lot, and he can see me in orange and white.”

While Haynes doesn’t plan to be an early enrollee, he said he’ll likely end up signing with his school of choice during the early signing period in December.

Clemson was his first offer, and he has since added offers from Washington State and Western Kentucky.

Where do the Tigers stand with him right now?

“My other two offers, they’re kind of far off, so our relationship hasn’t been able to build like Clemson has,” he said. “So, Clemson’s at the top definitely right now.”

Regarding what sticks out the most to him when he thinks about Clemson and potentially being a part of the team, Haynes said, “I just think about everybody around the program.”

“It’s a very great program,” he explained. “I’ve been to that place like three times maybe. It’s never had any bad energy around it… The coaches have always been treating everybody very well.”