Clemson doesn't plan to throttle back on Uiagalelei's carries

While D.J. Uiagalelei’s rollercoaster season continued against South Carolina, Clemson’s quarterback has added a facet to his game that’s been utilized more often than not this season – and one that makes for a delicate situation considering the position he plays.

Uiagalelei had his worst performance of the season as a passer against the Gamecocks, completing just 8 of 29 passes for 99 yards with an interception. After throwing 14 touchdowns and just two picks through the first half of the regular season, Uiagalelei has accounted for at least one turnover in six of the last seven games while his completion percentage has dropped to 62.2%.

But Uiagalelei has been consistently used as a runner, which has added versatility to his game. Uiagalelei dropped roughly 30 pounds from his 6-foot-4 frame during the offseason, and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has often taken advantage of Uiagalelei’s improved agility and mobility on designed runs.

“He’s a big kid,” Streeter said. “He’s got a lot of strength, and he’s run the ball well. And so it really helps you offensively whenever you have a guy that can do that.”

Uiagalelei is the Tigers’ second-leading rusher with 545 net yards. Take away sacks, which still count against a quarterback’s rushing total in college football, and that number would be much higher. At this point, he has just 44 fewer carries than running back Will Shipley, a 1,000-yard rusher.

More carries, though, means more exposure to hits for Uiagalelei, who’s stayed away from major injuries despite having at least 12 carries in eight games this season. After getting just nine in Clemson’s first loss at Notre Dame – a number Streeter admitted afterward probably wasn’t enough considering how effective Uiagalelei has been in the run game – Uiagalelei has gotten his most extensive work on the ground in recent weeks.

He ran 15 times and had a rushing touchdown against Louisville on Nov. 12, which, at the time, was a season-high in carries that lasted just one week. Uiagalelei got 17 carries for a season-high 89 yards and another score in the Tigers’ win over Miami.

With Shipley (15 carries for 132 yards) doing most of the heavy lifting last week, that number dropped to 12 in the Tigers’ loss to South Carolina, though he scored again with his legs and averaged nearly 5 yards a pop.

There was also a moment that reminded Streeter of the risk he’s taking with his starting quarterback when he calls his number on the ground. Uiagalelei was upended at the end of one of those carries after taking a hit to his hip, but he never came out of the game.

“He had a couple of hits that definitely he got up a little bit slower than normal,” Streeter said. “I asked him after that series, and he said he was good. Just got hit on his hip and his thigh but was able to bounce back. He’s a tough kid, so he continued to play.”

Streeter said the rewards are worth the risk when it comes to Uiagalelei’s usage on the ground.

“I don’t have an exact number (of carries for him), but he’s definitely going to continue to run the football,” Streeter said. “There’s no doubt about it. That keeps him going, too. It helps his confidence and gets him into the game a little bit faster, too.”

