Clemson makes the cut for one of nation's top '24 OL

One of the nation’s top 2024 offensive linemen has cut his list of top schools to ten and Clemson has made the cut. Leesburg, VA’s Fletcher Westphal announced his top ten on Twitter Wednesday.

Narrowing my attention to my Top 10 current offers to focus on where my college home will be. Humbled and blessed by this journey. I appreciate all the coaches that have supported me. Thank you. My recruitment is still open. pic.twitter.com/ragvLMLSQR — Fletcher Westphal (@FletcherWestph1) November 30, 2022

After unofficially visiting back in June when he first picked up an offer from the Tigers, the four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal was back on campus for Clemson’s 30-20 victory over NC State in early October.

“It was awesome,” Westphal told TCI following the visit. “I got there early and they toured me around the campus and I could see the fans already set up at 1:30 p.m. tailgating. The excitement was already building that early. It just kept building closer until it got to game time.”