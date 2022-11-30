Pollack says Clemson 'disappointing,' Herbstreit says 'blown opportunity' for Tigers

Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) fell only one spot to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night after losing by a point to South Carolina last Saturday at Death Valley.

The Gamecocks weren’t ranked when they played the Tigers, but jumped into the new CFP rankings at No. 19 following their win.

“South Carolina obviously has a lot of respect by the committee, too. They’re in the top 20, so it shows you that they lost to a pretty good team,” ESPN college football analyst David Pollack said on the network’s College Football Playoff: Top 25 show after Clemson’s ranking was unveiled.

“But Clemson, it’s been a little bit disappointing to watch Clemson. They haven’t been really great at anything, honestly, lately.”

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit also commented on the Tigers after their ranking was released, saying it was a “blown opportunity” for them this past weekend.

“The last two years offensively, they just have not been able to really find an identity and make enough big plays and be able to be a dangerous team,” he said. “Really blown opportunity. You think about what happened in front of them this past weekend. Everything that needed to happen for Clemson potentially happened, and just a missed opportunity for them to climb the ladder.”

Clemson will take on North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ABC.

The Tar Heels dropped from No. 17 to No. 23 in the latest CFP rankings after losing to NC State last Friday.