Swinney thought Clemson had the better team 'but the better team doesn't always win'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined former Tigers Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich this week to preview the ACC Championship game. On Wednesday’s edition of Gramlich and Mac Lain Swinney was asked to share his thoughts on the 2022 regular season.

“We didn’t finish well like we wanted to,” Swinney said on the podcast. “We had a chance to achieve all five of our goals and obviously we aren’t going to do that since we didn’t win the state championship. I thought we had honestly I thought we had the better team. But the better team doesn’t always win. You have to earn it on the field and we didn’t. We had plenty of opportunities. So disappointed in our finish in the regular season for sure but we have to deal with that. It is not acceptable to lose that game but we have to deal with it and move on.”

Although Clemson’s head coach didn’t like the way the regular season overall he believes it has been a really good year.

“But stepping back you go okay man. To come back from where we were last year we have done a lot of great things. We had two bad days and ten really good days so we are the only ten win team in this league. I think there are only ten in the country out of 131 teams. So big picture wise we had a really good year to this point but we are not done. In a lot of places 10-2 and you are going to your conference championship and win your division you get coach of the year. But at Clemson people aren’t happy with that. And that is okay. We have built something really special here,” said Swinney.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.