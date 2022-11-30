Two Tigers named to this college all-freshman team

A pair of first-year Clemson football players made this college all-freshman team.

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams and offensive lineman Blake Miller have been named to PFF’s 2022 College All-True Freshman Team.

Williams is first among Tiger wideouts this season with 50 catches and 523 receiving yards, while his four touchdown receptions are tied for second on the team behind Beaux Collins’ five. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from Irmo, S.C., has proven to be an explosive threat with versatility as both a receiver and a return specialist, as he also leads the Tigers in punt returns (14) and punt return yardage (131). His 688 all-purpose yards are second on the team behind only Will Shipley (1,530).

Miller, Clemson’s starting right tackle, has played 842 snaps this season while starting all 12 of the Tigers’ games. When the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder from Strongsville, Ohio, started at right tackle in the season opener at Georgia Tech, he became only the third true freshman to start a season opener at offensive tackle for Clemson since 1944, joining Mitch Hyatt (2015) and Phil Prince (1944).