What We Heard: Aidan Swanson

After a devastating one-point loss to South Carolina on Thanksgiving weekend, punter Aidan Swanson shared his perspective.

When asked about his performance in the rivalry game, Swanson responded, “For me, it’s just another game. I’m happy with how I did. There were some instances where I wish I could have done a little better. I’ll always have regret from that game.”

Swanson punted for 362 yards on eight punts. With an essential placement early in the second quarter, Swanson went for 52 yards inside the 2-yard line leading to a safety, making the score 16-7 Tigers at the time.

“I think that some of my punts were key in flipping the field and obviously

getting that safety on defense after that punt that went inside the two.” Swanson noted.

Special teams played a pivotal role on Saturday.

“Most people don’t notice it until that game. For instance, their punter put … I can’t remember how many he put inside the 20 or

inside the 5. It just shows you how important field position is, especially in a game like that.”

Gamecock punter Kai Kroger had an impressive game, punting for 376 yards. It caused a struggle at times for the Tigers’ offense to make it back down the field.

When asked about Clemson placekicker B.T. Potter, Swanson said, “Our relationship has grown over these four years. I’m super proud of what he’s done and I hope he gets to break that record.”

On the topic of long snappers, Swanson praised Holden Caspersen.

“Holden’s done really well,” Swanson said. “I’m really proud of him coming into his second year and already having this starting role.”

Looking forward to the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, Swanson makes his intentions clear.

“For me nothing changes,” he said. “We’re going for one of our season goals. We’re going for a championship. I don’t put any game higher than the other.”

The Tigers face off against North Carolina at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.