Blake Miller on looking forward to championship weekend

Clemson right tackle Blake Miller had an outstanding freshman season and has made several All-Freshmen teams.

Miller was asked during his ACC Championship Week press conference about what it would be like playing for a title, specifically the added benefit of looking forward to another game while most teams are at home not playing.

“It’s great, that was definitely a message from Coach Swinney about some teams right now, you know if they lost right now they just had to sit and wallow in it. for however may weeks until they play their bowl game. But for us we have a chance to go out there and redeem ourselves and go play for an ACC Championship. Which only 2 teams a year can play for,” Miller said.

“Very grateful to have the opportunity to go out and redeem ourselves.”

Hopefully, the added week of prep will help the team and Tiger nation move on a bit from its loss to South Carolina last week. The team still has a chance to finish strong with an ACC title and a bowl win.