Brown has concerns about UNC's title matchup with Clemson

As Clemson prepares to square off with North Carolina in Saturday’s ACC championship game, Mack Brown offered up his thoughts this week in regards to what concerns he has about his Tar Heels in this matchup.

UNC’s coach started with his defense trying to slow down Clemson’s running game, which has become the identity of the Tigers’ offense. Led by 1,000-yard rusher Will Shipley, Clemson brings the nation’s No. 39 rushing offense into the weekend.

“They run the ball so well,” Brown said. “The quarterback (D.J. Uiagalelei) is so big and strong. He’s lost weight from last year and looks much more athletic, and you get him and Will Shipley back there.

“They’re always good in the offensive line. They’ve always got the big, tall receivers that can make plays. So that’s who they are. They’ve been running this offense forever, and they’re really, really good at it.”

As for UNC’s offense going up against Clemson’s defense, Brown has the same concern he usually does going against the Tigers.. The Tar Heels are middle of the pack in sacks allowed (2.8 per game) and rank in the bottom half of the league in tackles for loss allowed (6.5), which may not bode well against a Clemson defensive line that’s been sporadic with its consistency but still has its share of next-level talent, including stars Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy.

“They’re as good as anybody in the country,” Brown said. “Their defensive front, those guys every year, they just rotate them. They all look great. They look like what the rest of us want to be like and get like in their defensive front seven.

“They’ve always got skill people in the back end. But, again, you look at their defensive line. And we’ve struggled the last two weeks offensively, so it’s hard to figure out how you’d make some yards.”

Clemson has won the last four meetings between the teams, including the 2015 conference title game and their most recent matchup in 2019. UNC, which lost its last two regular-season games, enters this year’s tilt ranked first in the league in total offense (480.9 yards per game) and last in total defense (442.7 allowed).

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.