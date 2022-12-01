Dabo Swinney recalls last meeting with UNC ahead of ACC Championship

Head coach Dabo Swinney took a little trip down memory lane earlier this week. In his weekly press conference with the media, Swinney ran it back to the last time the Tigers and the Tar Heels met on the field back in 2019, a game that Swinney says was just “a funky day”.

“Yeah, it was just a funky day,” Swinney said on Tuesday. “Couldn’t quite get out of our [own] way, a bunch of missed opportunities and had some critical drops in that game as well. They had a couple of big plays on us. …”

What a funky day it was. With top-ranked Clemson coming into the 2019 matchup as an undefeated heavy favorite, no one expected the Tigers to struggle the way that they did against an unranked North Carolina team.

En route to the gutsy 21-20 victory over North Carolina, Clemson’s defense came away with a huge stop on a two-point conversion with Sam Howell at the helm with less than two minutes remaining, defeating the Tar Heels on the road for the first time since 2002.

“Just a hard-fought game and the stop at the end was epic,” Swinney said. “It was a great win for us.”

In a season where Clemson outscored opponents 659-185, the Tiger’s near loss to the Tarheels was the first real test for Swinney’s 2019 team that would eventually make it to the National Championship stage against the LSU Tigers.

Clemson meets North Carolina once again in North Carolina this weekend, but this time on a bigger stage at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte with the 2022 ACC Championship up for grabs. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ABC.

