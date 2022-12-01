Highlights of Clemson Five-star QB Commit Vizzina

The quarterback situation has been a hot topic the last month at Clemson. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina out of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School arrives next year to join the battle.

Vizzina has been the lead recruiter for Clemson’s 2023 class and a frequent visitor to Death Valley this season. He released his highlights from his senior season this week.

Dear Old Clemson has added limited edition footballs signed by the Tigers’ 2022 class.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.