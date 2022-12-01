Highlights of Clemson Five-star QB Commit Vizzina

The quarterback situation has been a hot topic the last month at Clemson. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina out of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School arrives next year to join the battle.
Vizzina has been the lead recruiter for Clemson’s 2023 class and a frequent visitor to Death Valley this season. He released his highlights from his senior season this week.
SENIOR HIGHLIGHTS
Full highlights: https://t.co/PZXN3ONNjX pic.twitter.com/aFn0RNIA0a
— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) December 1, 2022
Dear Old Clemson has added limited edition footballs signed by the Tigers’ 2022 class.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.