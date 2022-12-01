Highlights of Clemson Five-star QB Commit Vizzina

Highlights of Clemson Five-star QB Commit Vizzina

The quarterback situation has been a hot topic the last month at Clemson.  Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina out of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School arrives next year to join the battle.

Vizzina has been the lead recruiter for Clemson’s 2023 class and a frequent visitor to Death Valley this season.  He released his highlights from his senior season this week.

