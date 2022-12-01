Lawrence Explains His Choice for My Cause My Cleats

Trevor Lawrence is playing his best football in the NFL the last few weeks and he is doing his part to give back to Jacksonville.

“I am partnering with LiftJax. They work in the East Side right here out East. It is really a cool initiative and group where it is like full service where they try to revitalize the community,” said Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence walks us through his #MyCauseMyCleats, honoring @LiftJax “The Eastside is such an important part of @CityofJax, and it’s right down the road from here” #Jaguars | #NFL pic.twitter.com/vcAhzbhZeT — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 30, 2022

Dear Old Clemson has added limited edition footballs signed by the Tigers’ 2022 class.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.