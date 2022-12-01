Swinney: Maye 'is a problem'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined former Tigers Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich this week on their podcast. Coach Swinney had plenty of praise for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

“He is a problem. He is a great player. I can’t imagine he is not the player of the year with 35 touchdowns and 5 picks. He is their leading rusher. He does it all,” said Swinney.

“He’s a problem… He can make every throw on the field.” Coach Swinney with high praise of @UNCFootball QB1 Drake Maye. Listen to all of Coach’s thought right here: https://t.co/USge6ghc3f pic.twitter.com/LF0ScpjNGW — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) November 30, 2022

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.