Swinney: Maye 'is a problem'

Football

By December 1, 2022 4:11 pm

By |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined former Tigers Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich this week on their podcast.  Coach Swinney had plenty of praise for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

“He is a problem.  He is a great player.  I can’t imagine he is not the player of the year with 35 touchdowns and 5 picks.  He is their leading rusher.  He does it all,” said Swinney.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

