Analysts give picks for ACC Championship Game

Some analysts have made their picks for Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between No. 9 Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) and No. 23 North Carolina (9-3, 6-2).

On ESPN’s College Football Live this week, a couple of the network’s analysts went on record with their picks.

While neither “Stanford” Steve Coughlin or Sam Acho elaborated on their picks, both ESPN analysts said they’re going with the Tigers to win.

Meanwhile, several CBS Sports analysts have given their picks as well.

Tom Fornelli, Barrett Sallee, Shehan Jeyarajah, David Cobb and Jerry Palm all picked Clemson to win straight up, while Dennis Dodd and Chip Patterson both picked North Carolina to win straight up.

All of them, with the exception of Palm, picked North Carolina against the spread.

The Tigers are a 7.5-point favorite.

The ACC Championship Game kicks off at 8 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and will be televised on ABC.

