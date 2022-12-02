Brown: Clemson has been the standard in this league

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown understands what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has done as a head coach is amazing. Brown talked about Swinney and the challenge the Tigers present this week in the ACC Championship game during his weekly press conference.

“Dabo has done an unbelievable job. I can relate to the type of success he has had because at one time we had that at Texas and if you lose any games it is like a disaster now because their standard is so high. 160 wins and 30 losses as a head coach at Clemson. They are the second winningest program since 2015 with 99 wins. He has won two national championships. They have appeared in the College Football Playoff six times. They won six straight ACC Championships from 2015 to 2020. Seven seasons of at least 11 wins and a chance at an eighth this year and 14 ten win season. So it has been amazing what he has been able to accomplish…They have been the standard in this league.” said Brown.

Watch Brown’s full press conference: