McFadden leaving it all on the field for team he loves

Jordan McFadden won the Jacob’s Blocking Trophy for the ACC’s top offensive lineman this season, but many didn’t know the details of how he had been playing the past five weeks without many days of practice.

Coach Swinney praised his efforts this week and talked about how impressive his play has been battling through injuries that limited his practice time the past few weeks. The leader of Clemson’s offensive line talked about how he has has left it all on the field for the team he loves.

“Obviously everybody is pretty beat up throughout the season, but yeah I have been playing kind of banged up just like other guys on the team and around the country,” McFadden said in his press conference previewing the ACC Championship game. “But I love this team. I love Clemson. As long as I’m able to go I am going to play every time.”

Although the senior hasn’t been able to practice many days the past few weeks, he is doing other things to make sure he is as prepared as possible when game day arrives.

“At this point I have played a bunch of snaps and kind of know what to expect. I have just been doing a lot of film study trying to gain every advantage I can mentally. But I am still doing little stuff. Obviously scout work and stuff like that. Really just studying tape and making sure I am in there getting treatment to make my body feel the best it can,” said McFadden.

