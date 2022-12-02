Rece Davis talks Clemson's QB situation, gives pick for ACC title game

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis recently gave some thoughts on Clemson and North Carolina ahead of Saturday’s ACC Championship Game between the Tigers and Tar Heels.

Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC, No. 9 College Football Playoff rankings) is of course coming off a loss to rival South Carolina last week, while North Carolina (9-3, 6-2, No. 23 CFP) lost to rival NC State in double-overtime last week.

Notre Dame has beaten both teams this season, and the Tar Heels’ other loss came to Georgia Tech two weeks ago.

“This is a tough one for both teams, because this is a consolation bowl, big time,” Davis said on the College GameDay podcast. “Are they going to give the winner the trophy, or are they just shipping that to South Bend because Notre Dame beat both of them soundly, and Notre Dame plays in the ACC in all of the other sports besides football. …

“So, I think with Clemson coming off that loss last week, and somewhere along the line, my guy Drake Maye has gone face first into the proverbial brick wall. He’s hit the freshman wall and it has not been the same the last couple of weeks as it was earlier in the season. I think Clemson’s pride has been wounded. I think North Carolina is still capable of scoring, and I don’t think Clemson’s a juggernaut.”

Davis also commented on Clemson’s quarterback situation with DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik entering the ACC title game.

Dabo Swinney, of course, said Uiagalelei will get the start in the ACC Championship Game. During his radio call-in show Monday night, Swinney said he believes Uiagalelei deserves the chance to lead the Tigers to an ACC title against the Tar Heels, but added there’s “no room for error” for Uiagalelei and that Klubnik will “be ready” to go in if his number needs to be called.

“This is really going to be big for DJ Uiagalelei, I think, in terms of his future,” Davis said. “I think the competition is going to be open with Klubnik. It almost demands that it will be next year. But you’ll see the writing on the wall perhaps by the way he plays, whether he has a chance to win that competition next year.”

Davis finished by giving his pick for the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (8 p.m., ABC).

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite.

“I think Clemson will rise up, I think they’ll show a little more pride, I think they’ll run the ball against North Carolina,” Davis said, “and I’m going to say Clemson wins and covers, and after having that streak of six straight ACC crowns snapped last year, they will win another one and bring it back to Clemson.”

