Relationship between Swinney, Brown comes full circle on ACC's biggest stage

Thursday marked 14 years to the day since Dabo Swinney was hired as Clemson’s next head football coach. On Saturday, he’ll square off with the one that gave him his first real helping hand in that role.

Swinney, then filling in for the fired Tommy Bowden, had his interim tag removed on Dec. 1, 2008. Shortly after Clemson put a bow on that season with a Gator Bowl loss to Nebraska, Swinney reached out to a handful of head coaches around the country hoping for a chance to observe their programs and picks their brains in person before taking the full-time plunge.

Mack Brown was the only one that obliged.

“I had a lot of questions and a lot of things that maybe I was just looking for some confirmation on and then a lot of questions on some stuff,” Swinney said. “I reached out to four or five coaches, and now you’re the head coach at Clemson. People will call you back or at least text you back. He was the only coach that would let me come visit.”

At the time, Brown was in charge of one of college football’s elite programs at Texas. Brown led the Longhorns to a national championship in 2005 and another title game appearance at the end of the 2009 season. In February of that year, though, Swinney and his assistant coaches made the trip to Austin to sit in on Brown’s program for a few days before Swinney’s first spring practices at Clemson.

“They were actually starting spring ball early,” Swinney recalled. “We got to see some practice and sit in on some meetings. They were amazing.

“(Brown) was so accommodating. I couldn’t even hardly get a question out of my mouth, and he had all the answers. He’d read my mind. I’ve still got all my questions and all my answers, and I’ve got just pages of notes that I took from him. It was such a helpful visit for me.”

The gesture conflicts with the paranoia that more regularly sets in amid the cutthroat world of competitive college football. So why did Brown grant Clemson that kind of access?

Swinney has some of his former coaches to thank.

His college coach, former Alabama legend Gene Stallings, was fond of his former walk-on receiver. Stallings is also a friend of Brown’s. So is Woody McCorvey, whom Brown first got to know during McCorvey’s time as a high school coach in Florida in the mid-1970s when a young Brown was an assistant at Southern Miss. McCorvey, who later became an assistant at Clemson, returned to the Tigers’ program as part of Swinney’s first staff in 2009 and is now Swinney’s chief of staff.

“(Stallings) called and said, ‘Will you help him out?” Brown recalled. “And Woody McCorvey called and said, ‘Come on, help Dabo out.’ And we just had a good time.

“We ran our programs so much alike. It’s not that he came to me and asked me what we did. It’s what he’s developed into. But we share so many things.”

After a 16-year run at Texas, Brown got out of coaching and became a television analyst for a handful of years before resurfacing at North Carolina in 2019. He’ll go head to head with the coach he helped all those years ago for just the second time Saturday when Clemson takes on UNC in the ACC championship game.

“He might not have been so transparent 14 years ago had he known we were going to be facing up one day for a championship, but that’s kind of how life is and how God works,” Swinney said. “That’s how things come full circle sometimes.”

Brown is having a hard time getting that transparency reciprocated nowadays. When Brown worked for ESPN and would call Swinney up the night before Clemson’s games to get some information on the Tigers for his broadcasts, that was one thing.

But if Brown tried that same request this week, he knows he’d likely get the same answer from Swinney that he did four years ago before his first UNC team played Clemson.

“I called him on Friday night (before that game) and I said, ‘How about what are you going to do tomorrow?’” Brown said. “And he said, ‘Yeah that’s not funny.’”