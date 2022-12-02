Watch Clemson arrive at Bank of America Stadium for walkthrough

Football

December 2, 2022

CHARLOTTE —  Clemson arrived at Bank of America Stadium Friday afternoon for quick walkthrough as the Tigers prepare for the ACC Championship Game.

Watch the Tigers arrive on TCITV:

