Another Clemson Championship: Klubnik leads Tigers' ACC title game rout over Tar Heels

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this week that DJ Uiagalelei would get the start at quarterback in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina, but would have “no room for error” against the Tar Heels.

Swinney also said that Cade Klubnik would “be ready” to come in for Uiagalelei if need be, and ready he certainly was.

The highly touted true freshman replaced Uiagalelei midway through the first quarter and put on a show, leading the ninth-ranked Tigers to a 39-10 rout over the No. 23 Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday night.

Klubnik got off to a roaring start and finished the game 20-of-24 passing for 279 yards and one touchdown pass, with seven carries for 30 yards and a touchdown run, guiding Clemson (11-2) to its seventh ACC Championship in the last eight seasons and a berth in the Orange Bowl.

North Carolina, down 24-10 at halftime, had a chance to cut Clemson’s lead in half with around five minutes left in the third quarter. But on third- and-goal from the Clemson 5-yard line, cornerback Nate Wiggins intercepted UNC quarterback Drake Maye and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to extend the Tigers’ lead to 30-10 and put the nail in the Tar Heels’ coffin.

It was the longest interception returned for a touchdown in ACC Championship Game history, and holder Drew Swinney, Dabo’s son, put the capper on it with a two-point conversion run on a trick play that gave the Tigers a 22-point lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter.

Maye, the ACC Player of the Year, went 26-of-42 passing for 268 yards and two interceptions with a touchdown run.

His pick-six was one of multiple miscues by North Carolina (9-4), which also had a field goal blocked and turned the ball over three times, including a lost fumble that led to a Clemson touchdown.

Following a stagnant start for Clemson offensively, the Tigers turned to Klubnik at quarterback. After back-to-back three-and-outs on Clemson’s first two possessions, Klubnik came in for Uiagalelei with just under six minutes left in the first quarter and the Tigers trailing by seven points.

Clemson managed just 7 yards across the two possessions with Uiagalelei at the helm. But after Klubnik came in, he provided an immediate spark, leading the Tigers on three consecutive touchdown drives and going 7-of-7 passing for 127 yards with two total touchdowns in the process.

Klubnik finished the first half 10-of-11 for 149 yards with the two scores, adding four carries for 32 yards, and didn’t have an incompletion until 19 seconds left before the break.

Klubnik’s first possession saw him move the Tigers down the field in impressive fashion on a nine-play, 71-yard drive, finished off by Klubnik’s pretty 1-yard touch pass to tight end Davis Allen in the back of the end zone that tied the score at 7-7 with a little less than two minutes remaining in the opening frame.

North Carolina fumbled a handoff exchange on its ensuing possession, and after defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro recovered the fumble for Clemson, it took the Tigers just two plays to score again and claim the lead.

Klubnik had a catch-and-run of 19 yards on a trick-play throw from running back Phil Mafah, who then rumbled into the end zone from 4 yards out to give Clemson a 14-7 lead with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

North Carolina responded with a long 17-play, 61-yard march and seemed poised to at least cut into Clemson’s deficit after possessing the ball for more than seven minutes and moving into the red zone. But after the Tar Heels had to settle for a field goal attempt following a pass breakup by Wiggins, Wiggins blocked the field goal try to keep UNC from scoring.

Klubnik then connected with true freshman wideout Cole Turner on a beautiful 68-yard deep bomb — Clemson’s longest play from scrimmage this season — setting up Klubnik’s 1-yard touchdown run on the next play, extending Clemson’s advantage to 21-7 at the 6:02 mark of the second quarter.

After Clemson took the opening kickoff of the game and went three-and-out on its first possession, North Carolina struck first the first time it had the ball, marching 78 yards in 11 plays for a 7-0 lead.

Maye finished off the five-minute-plus drive with a 3-yard touchdown run at the 8:50 mark of the first quarter. However, after the fast start, UNC managed just three points over its final 10 drives of the game.

Shipley added to Clemson’s advantage with 42 seconds left in the third quarter, finding paydirt from 2 yards out for his 15th rushing touchdown of the season that made the score 39-10.

Clemson has now won the last eight ACC Championship Games it has participated in overall. Swinney won his eighth conference championship to tie Frank Howard in school history.

UNC has never won an ACC Championship Game, having lost to Clemson in each of its two appearances including Saturday night. The Tar Heels haven’t won the ACC title since 1980, before the championship game existed.

