Bart Boatwright's photo gallery: Tigers arrive for ACC title game

CHARLOTTE — Ninth-ranked Clemson has arrived to do battle with No. 23 North Carolina in tonight’s ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival as they seek the program’s seventh conference title in the last eight seasons: LINK.

