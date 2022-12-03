Clemson personnel update for ACC championship game

CHARLOTTE — Clemson has released its dress report ahead of tonight’s ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

Every player listed on the Tigers’ updated depth chart at the beginning of the week is expected to dress and be available against North Carolina. It’s the second straight week that’s been the case, though that doesn’t mean the Tigers aren’t dealing with some attrition.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed early in the week that Beaux Collins will undergo season-ending. The Tigers’ sophomore receiver missed two straight games with a separated shoulder before returning last week against South Carolina. Collins reaggravated the injury in that game.

The Tigers will also play their second straight game without left guard Marcus Tate, who’s out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Junior Mitchell Mayes is filling in at that spot.

On the other side of the ball, Clemson’s secondary will start tonight’s game shorthanded. Safety R.J. Mickens, who leads the team with three interceptions, will miss the first half after being ejected in the second half of last week’s game for targeting. Cornerback Fred Davis (undisclosed) isn’t expected to be available for the game while fellow corner Malcolm Greene (hamstring) is done for the season.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.