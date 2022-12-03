Clemson still a ‘favorite’ for top WR target after latest visit

The wide receiver prospect who collected Clemson’s first offer at his position, when the Tigers began extending offers to class of 2024 recruits back in June, returned to campus for the South Carolina game last Saturday.

Grimsley High School (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Alex Taylor was in attendance at Death Valley for the Tigers’ 31-30 loss to the Gamecocks.

“I enjoyed the visit a lot despite the loss,” Taylor told The Clemson Insider. “Still got to hang out with coaches, talk to (receivers) coach (Tyler) Grisham for a little as well.”

Taylor, a top-150 national prospect in his class, traveled to Tiger Town with his parents.

“They also loved the visit,” he said.

What was the best part of the visit for the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior?

“The highlight was definitely after the game touring campus with (Hugh M. Cummings High School (Burlington, N.C.) 2024 four-star wide receiver) Jonathan Paylor and (Clemson grad assistant) Artavis Scott, which was amazing,” Taylor said.

Speaking of Scott, Taylor spent the most time with him and another former Clemson star, current Tigers offensive analyst Tajh Boyd.

“With the drops from their receivers, they let me know they can use me a lot,” Taylor said, “and I feel I could help with that also.”

Taylor gave his overall thoughts on Clemson’s loss to South Carolina and the ninth-ranked Tigers’ season to this point heading into tonight’s ACC title game against No. 23 North Carolina.

“This season them being 10-2 is still a great season,” he said of Dabo Swinney’s team. “Offense hasn’t performed as a top-10 offense I feel like this year compared to other schools, but still a great year. The game (last Saturday), I felt South Carolina wanted it more than them and executed when they needed to.”

Along with Clemson, Taylor has netted offers from schools like Virginia Tech, North Carolina, NC State and Penn State, to name only some. He said he plans to release a group of favorites in his recruitment following his junior campaign.

“I’m about to drop a top 10 list after our football season,” he said, “so right now I don’t have a clear school in front right now.”

Where do the Tigers stand with Taylor coming out of last weekend’s visit?

“After the visit they’re still one of my favorite schools that I consider!” he said.

Taylor also visited Clemson for the NC State game on Oct. 1.

He is ranked as high as the No. 132 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 29 receiver in his class and the No. 5 prospect in the Tar Heel State regardless of position.

