Does Desmond Howard think Klubnik will play against UNC?

ESPN College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard weighed in on tonight’s ACC Championship Game between No. 9 Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) and No. 23 North Carolina (9-3, 6-2), and spoke about the case of the missing quarterbacks with the Tigers’ DJ Uiagalelei and the Tar Heels’ Drake Maye.

“Guys, I’m gonna need Sherlock Holmes, Jessica Fletcher. Hell, give me Scooby-Doo,” Howard said. “I need some detective to help me find Drake Maye’s game. Great against Wake, but in the last two games against Georgia Tech, against NC State, a combined one touchdown, two interceptions.”

“DJ Uiagalelei, he ain’t been playing great either,” Howard added. “I need somebody to help me find their game.”

Despite his recent struggles, Maye — the ACC Player of the Year — leads the conference in completions (298), completion percentage (67.7), passing yards (3,847) and passer rating (165.1), while he is tied with Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman for the conference lead in passing touchdowns (35).

The redshirt freshman has thrown just five interceptions in 12 games, and he is a threat on the ground as well, having rushed for 629 yards and six more scores.

Uiagalelei, meanwhile, has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,511 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions across 12 games this season, while also rushing for 545 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

However, the junior season-lows for completions (8), completion percentage (27.6) and passing yards (99) in Clemson’s 31-30 loss to South Carolina last Saturday. He did have one touchdown pass and ran for another score, but also threw an interception — his sixth time in seven games committing at least one turnover.

While Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Uiagalelei will start the ACC title game, Howard slipped in a prediction about Uiagalelei’s backup.

“I guess we’re gonna see Cade Klubnik today,” Howard said of the talented true freshman.

Klubnik, who didn’t see any action against the Gamecocks, has completed 11 of 22 passes for 98 yards across the eight games he’s played in this season, throwing one touchdown pass with one interception. The former five-star prospect from Austin, Texas, has also rushed for 58 yards on 15 attempts.

Kickoff of the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

