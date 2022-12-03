ESPN College GameDay analysts make picks for ACC title game

ESPN’s College GameDay analysts have made their picks for tonight’s ACC Championship Game between between No. 9 Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) and No. 23 North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (8 p.m., ABC).

Desmond Howard: North Carolina

Pat McAfee: Clemson

“I just don’t think that Clemson’s gonna be stopped today by UNC’s defense, who hasn’t been able to really stop anybody at this pace. Give me Clemson to win the ACC, even though they’re going to consider it a disappointing year.”

Lee Corso: Clemson

“Clemson, real close. No cover.”

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

“You know I like Carolina to hang around in this game. But I’m going Clemson because of the championship pedigree. Both these teams are disappointed a week ago. If both could have won last week, they’d be playing potentially tonight in Charlotte for the right to get into the playoff. But the Orange Bowl is on the line, Clemson wins the game.”

LaDainian Tomlinson (guest picker): Clemson

“I think Clemson will be too physical, obviously, for North Carolina. Especially what I saw last week, the way North Carolina played. I just think Clemson is too skilled and physical for them today.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.