Herbstreit on 'what could've been' with Clemson

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke about tonight’s ACC Championship Game featuring two teams in Clemson and North Carolina that are coming off rivalry losses a week ago.

The Tigers (10-2, 8-0 ACC, No. 9 College Football Playoff rankings) of course lost to South Carolina last Saturday, while the Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2, No. 23 CFP) fell to NC State in double-overtime last Friday.

“I just want to see the disappointment,” Herbstreit said during ESPN’s College GameDay show this morning in regard to the ACC title game. “Both these teams last week – we watched the NC-NC State game, we know what happened with Clemson.”

Herbstreit also brought up “what could’ve been” with Clemson and the College Football Playoff.

While they were knocked out of the playoff picture with their second loss of the season last week, the Tigers saw a couple teams that were ranked in front of them in the CFP rankings – Ohio State and LSU – go down to Michigan and Texas A&M, respectively.

Then, last night, Southern Cal was ousted from playoff contention with its upset loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

“What could’ve been, with the upsets that we saw last Saturday, what happened to USC,” Herbstreit said. “Clemson beats South Carolina, they’re playing today more than likely with a shot to get into the playoff, and then now that slides away and now they’re playing for a conference championship, which is a big deal.”

The ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

