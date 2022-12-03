Howard thinks Clemson is vulnerable against Heels

Each Saturday morning ESPN analyst Desmond Howard gives a team that he believes is vulnerable this week. This morning the Tigers were on Howard’s mind.

“The vulnerable team, man Clemson,” Howard said on SportsCenter. “It has been like a rollercoaster ride up and down. DJ Uiagalelei he has been up. He has been down. They struggle and got beat by South Carolina. Now they are going to come into the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina and Drake Maye. Drake Maye is another quarterback that has been struggling lately too. So we have two dueling quarterbacks that haven’t had their A game the last couple of weeks. I think that Clemson may be a little vulnerable though because they are the favorite.”

