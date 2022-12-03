Klubnik brings the momentum that the Clemson offense needed to extend the lead

True freshman Cade Klubnik came in on the third drive of the game. Since coming in, Klubnik has 127 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Klubnik found the end zone on a 1-yard quarterback keeper.

The final play of the drive was set up by a 68 yard rocket down field by Klubnik. The signal caller found receiver Cole Turner, who got the ball to the 1-yard line.

Klubnik pushed to the end zone for a 1-yard rushing touchdown, effectively extending Clemson’s lead.

The scoring drive consisted of 5 plays for 84 yards for 1:57.

With 6:02 left in the first half, the Tigers lead the Tar Heels, 21-7.