Klubnik's clutch performance carries Clemson to ACC title

CHARLOTTE — Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s clutch performance led the Tigers to a 39-10 victory over the Tar Heels and the 2022 ACC title.

All season fans have questioned: What has been missing for the Clemson offense? The answer came early in the first half when coach Dabo Swinney sent the true freshman quarterback into the game to lead the Tigers to victory.

The Texas native never wavered in his confidence during the entirety of the game, proving that he could have been the missing factor for the Clemson offense all along.

The signal caller came out firing, going 7-of-7 for 127 passing yards on his initial two touchdown drives of the night.

Much of that initial momentum carried over through the remainder of the half. After effortlessly moving the ball down field for 71 yards on his first touchdown drive, Klubnik was able to capitalize on good field position brought forth by defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro’s fumble recovery and produce yet another touchdown.

The most impressive play of the first half and the longest pass completion of the season came when Klubnik connected with true freshman wideout Cole Turner for a 68-yard completion in the second quarter. Not only was the play the longest completion of the season, the pass also showcased the pinpoint accuracy of the talented quarterback.

Even with such a productive first half, there was no drop off in performance for the quarterback in the second half. Early in the fourth quarter, Klubnik was 15-for-18 for 233 passing yards. The quarterback also had a good game off the ground, leading the team with 30 rushing yards.

Klubnik went 20-for-24 and had 279 passing yards at the conclusion of the game. The quarterback change made in the first half proved to be a vital shift that heavily contributed to Clemson’s win over UNC. The quarterback shift reignited a spark on Clemson’s offense that was the difference maker in Saturday’s game.

It may have taken all season to see Klubnik’s potential, but after leading the Tigers to a dominant victory over the Tar Heels, the future of the Clemson offense is looking up.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.