TCI Preview & Predictions: ACC Championship Game

TCI Preview & Predictions: ACC Championship Game

Football

TCI Preview & Predictions: ACC Championship Game

By December 3, 2022 1:32 pm

By |

CHARLOTTE — Once again the Tigers are set to play for the ACC Championship at Bank of America stadium.

Live from Charlotte we discuss the keys to game and give this week’s predictions.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
6hr

CHARLOTTE — It is Game Day in the Queen City where Clemson battles North Carolina for the ACC Football Championship. An Orange Bowl berth is awaiting the winner. Clemson is seeking to win its seventh ACC (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home