Tigers turn to Klubnik in ACC title game

Clemson has turned to Cade Klubnik early in tonight’s ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The true freshman quarterback replaced starter DJ Uiagalelei on Clemson’s third possession of the game against North Carolina, following back-to-back three-and-outs on the Tigers’ first two possessions.

Entering the ACC title game, Klubnik had completed 11 of 22 passes for 98 yards across eight games this season, throwing one touchdown pass with one interception. The former five-star prospect from Austin, Texas, had also rushed for 58 yards on 15 attempts.

Clemson trailed 7-0 at the time Klubnik entered the game with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.

