Watch: Swinney mic'd up before ACC Championship Game

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was mic’d up before the Tigers’ ACC Championship Game against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Check out Swinney’s pregame interview on the field with ACC Network below:

"Just do the simple things." Dabo Swinney on what it'll take to win the ACC 🏆 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/zL7zm1l4xg — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 3, 2022

