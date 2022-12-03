Who does ESPN's 'The Bear' pick in ACC Championship Game?

ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica gave his pick for the ACC Championship Game during College GameDay Saturday morning.

Was it the Tigers or the Tar Heels?

“I wanted no part of this game all week long and I finally decided that I think Clemson is the right side of this game,” Fallica said on Saturday’s ESPN show. “I think when push comes to shove, I think they can rely on (Will) Shipley and (Phil) Mafah to run the ball against the North Carolina defense. And then rely on their defense to make some plays, which has underachieved by the way this year. I don’t think they have been up to the standard that we all thought.”

“But I think it is an opportunity for Clemson to go out in a year where it has been a little bit subpar,” Fallica added. “They can win the conference and go to the Orange Bowl. I like Clemson to cover.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!