Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson celebrates ACC Championship win

CHARLOTTE — Clemson earned a convincing 39-10 victory over North Carolina on Saturday night to claim the 2022 ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium.
The Tigers won their seventh conference championship in the past eight years, and became the first program to win 21 ACC titles.
Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the Tigers celebrating their ACC title game victory over the Tar Heels: LINK.
