Clemson defensive back headed to transfer portal

Football

A part of Clemson’s secondary is hitting the transfer portal.

The portal window for fall-sport athletes will officially open Monday, and Fred Davis plans to enter his name into it when it does. Davis announced his intentions on social media tonight.

A junior cornerback, Davis began the season as a starter but saw his role diminish significantly during the second half of the season. Davis, who also dealt with an ankle injury this season, hasn’t played in the last six games.

He didn’t dress for the ACC championship game Saturday. Davis started four of the seven games he played this season, finishing with 15 tackles and two pass breakups.

Davis is the second Clemson player today to announce his intentions of entering the portal, joining reserve quarterback Billy Wiles, a former walk-on who was put on scholarship this season.

