Clemson QB enters portal

A Clemson quarterback announced via social media Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman Billy Wiles wrote on Twitter that he has decided to enter the portal.

“Spending two seasons with Clemson Football was an absolute dream come true and something I will cherish forever,” Wiles wrote. “Learning from Coach Swinney, Coach Streeter, and everybody on the staff has been life changing. The bonds that were created with my teammates will be lifelong, and I am forever grateful for my brothers.

“After a lot of consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. The Clemson family has been nothing short of spectacular and there really is something in these hills. I am forever grateful.”

Wiles originally joined Clemson as a walk-on in 2021 before being placed on scholarship for 2022.

The Ashburn, Va., native went 2-for-4 for 31 yards and a touchdown in 11 snaps as a true freshman in 2021. He didn’t play this season.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.